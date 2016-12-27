BRIEF-Jana Partners says no longer party to any call options related to Whole Foods
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
Dec 27 Trivago Nv
* Norges Bank reports 5.83 percent passive stake in Trivago NV as of December 16 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2i39dZ3 Further company coverage:
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Tuesday: