BRIEF-Jana Partners says no longer party to any call options related to Whole Foods
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
Dec 27 Polaris Capital Pcl
* Company will purchase shares of Day Poets Co., Ltd. Of 490,000 shares, representing 70% of the paid-up capital of Day Poets Co
* Will purchase 245,000 shares from Thailand Food Logistics Co and 245,000 shares from Thanavarin Company
* Deal for a total of 308.7 million baht
* Buyer is polaris capitol limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Tuesday: