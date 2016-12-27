Dec 27 (Reuters) -

* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports purchase of 85,275 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc's common stock on Dec 23 - SEC filing

* Perceptive Advisors LLC held 16,151,722 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc's common stock at end of the transaction Source text: (bit.ly/2i3BPBx) Further company coverage: