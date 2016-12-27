BRIEF-Quest Holdings does not intend to distribute dividend for FY 2016
May 30 QUEST HOLDINGS SA: * SAYS THERE IS NO INTEND TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qCchfv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 27 Lleida.Net :
* Obtains 20 year patent in Colombia for its method to certify e-mails, from Colombian regulator Source text: bit.ly/2htHyBx
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 QUEST HOLDINGS SA: * SAYS THERE IS NO INTEND TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qCchfv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: