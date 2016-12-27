UPDATE 1-Conagra sells Wesson oil brand to J. M. Smucker
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.
Dec 27 Playway SA :
* Signs investment agreement to acquire new shares in ECC Games jointly with two other investors
* To acquire 25.03 pct stake in ECC Games for 394,000 zlotys ($93,698) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2050 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 30 Chile reported an unexpectedly low wine harvest in April, contributing to the country's weakest industrial output reading in nearly three years, according to government data published Tuesday.