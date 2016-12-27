BRIEF-Jana Partners says no longer party to any call options related to Whole Foods
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
Dec 27 DS Foundation:
* DS Foundation reports passive stake of 6.3 percent in Syntel Inc as of December 8, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (bit.ly/2hq6Rmf) Further company coverage:
