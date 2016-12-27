Dec 27 Nikkei:

* Ito En's overseas operating profit is expected to grow 35 percent to around 2.5 billion yen ($21.2 million) in the year ending April 2017 - Nikkei

* Ito En Ltd's sales are seen falling 3 percent to roughly 35 billion yen in the year ending April 2017 - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2hkMjZn) Further company coverage: