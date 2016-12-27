BRIEF-Jana Partners says no longer party to any call options related to Whole Foods
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
Dec 27 Nikkei:
* Negotiations related to Hitachi Koki's sale to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts are in the final stages - Nikkei
* Official agreement between Hitachi and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts could be reached next month - Nikkei
* After Kohlberg Kravis Roberts' acquisition of Hitachi Koki, Hitachi Koki would be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section - Nikkei
* Hitachi Ltd intends to sell power tools unit Hitachi Koki to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts in deal estimated to exceed 150 billion yen - Nikkei
* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts plans to purchase all of Hitachi Koki's outstanding shares through a tender offer - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2inHQXt] Further company coverage:
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Tuesday: