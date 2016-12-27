BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Spark Energy Inc:
* Spark Energy Inc. announces $25.0 million subordinated debt facility
* Company intends to draw down $5.0 million under new facility prior to December 31, 2016
* Plans to use facility for growth initiatives, capital optimization, including, subject to lender approval, stock buybacks
* Facility will bear a fixed annual interest rate of 5.0% and will have a tenor of three-and-one-half years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)