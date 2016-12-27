Dec 27 Spark Energy Inc:

* Spark Energy Inc. announces $25.0 million subordinated debt facility

* Company intends to draw down $5.0 million under new facility prior to December 31, 2016

* Plans to use facility for growth initiatives, capital optimization, including, subject to lender approval, stock buybacks

* Facility will bear a fixed annual interest rate of 5.0% and will have a tenor of three-and-one-half years