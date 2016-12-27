Dec 27 Gas Natural SDG SA :

* Says closes sale of four buildings in Madrid for 206 million euros ($215.4 million)

* Says one of the buildings was sold to Zambal Spain Socimi SA for 120 million euros, three other buildings were sold to an institutional investor for the total amount of 86.5 million euros

* Says obtains net capital gains of about 35 million euros upon the sale Source text for Eikon:

