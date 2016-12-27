BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Neogen Corp
* Neogen - on December 27, 2016, Neogen Corporation annouced that it has acquired Brazil-based Rogama Industria e Comercio Ltda
* Neogen Corp - consideration for purchase, which was from existing cash balances, was approximately $13 million
* As per deal, Rogama's operations will be managed by Neogen's Brazil-based Neogen do Brasil subsidiary Source text: (bit.ly/2hlE1Ab) Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)