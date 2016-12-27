Dec 27 Equinix Inc

* Equinix - on December 22, 2016 co and certain of its subsidiaries entered into an amendment of the credit agreement entered into on December 17, 2014

* Expects to borrow full EUR 1.0 billion of term B-2 loans on or about January 6, 2017

* Equinix Inc - pursuant to amendment, Equinix may borrow up to Eur 1.0 billion in additional Term B loans