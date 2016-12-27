BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Capnia Inc
* Capnia - under merger agreement co to pay Essentialis termination fee of $750,000 under specified circumstances - SEC filing
* Capnia - under merger agreement,co to reimburse certain expenses of Essentialis in connection with merger up to $500,000 under specified circumstances Source text: (bit.ly/2iopV2X) Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)