BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa
Dec 27 Ensign Group Inc
* The ensign group purchases fifteen wisconsin assisted living assets
* Ensign group inc - ceo christensen also reiterated that ensign is actively seeking and negotiating several other transactions to acquire real estate
* Acquisition was made using cash from company's revolver effective december 21, 2016
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct