Dec 27 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc - notes were issued to Leerink Partners LLC

* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals - on Dec 27, 2016, co issued $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25 pct convertible senior notes due 2021 - SEC filing

* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals - to use net proceeds from note offering to repay in full approximately $238.4 million due under co's senior secured credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2hLgZDP) Further company coverage: