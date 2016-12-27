BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc - notes were issued to Leerink Partners LLC
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals - on Dec 27, 2016, co issued $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25 pct convertible senior notes due 2021 - SEC filing
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals - to use net proceeds from note offering to repay in full approximately $238.4 million due under co's senior secured credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2hLgZDP) Further company coverage:
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)