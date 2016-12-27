BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Rsp Permian Inc
* On December 27, 2016, co issued $450.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25 pct senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing
* RSP Permian Inc- intends to use net proceeds to partially fund its proposed acquisition of Silver Hill E&P II, LLC - SEC filing
* RSP Permian - notes will mature on January 15, 2025, and interest is payable on the notes on each January 15 and July 15, commencing on July 15, 2017
* Co issued 5.25 pct senior notes due 2025 to Barclays Capital Inc, RBC Capital Markets LLC and other initial purchasers Source text: (bit.ly/2i4KVhb) Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)