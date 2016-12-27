BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Las Vegas Sands Corp
* Las Vegas Sands - on Dec 27, co's unit and certain of borrower's units entered into a third amendment to existing credit agreement dated Dec 19, 2013
* Las Vegas Sands - term loan lenders to provide refinancing term loans in aggregate amount of $2.19 billion for purpose of effecting repricing of term loans Source text: (bit.ly/2hLr3gk) Further company coverage:
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)