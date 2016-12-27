Dec 27 Las Vegas Sands Corp

* Las Vegas Sands - on Dec 27, co's unit and certain of borrower's units entered into a third amendment to existing credit agreement dated Dec 19, 2013

* Las Vegas Sands - term loan lenders to provide refinancing term loans in aggregate amount of $2.19 billion for purpose of effecting repricing of term loans