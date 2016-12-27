PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 27 Gevo Inc
* Gevo Inc - on December 20, 2016, co entered into private exchange with certain holders of its 7.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gevo Inc - agreement to exchange an aggregate of $1.425 million of principal amount of 2022 notes for an aggregate of 5 million shares of its common stock
* Gevo Inc- upon completion, exchanges will reduce outstanding principal amount of 2022 notes to approximately $9.575 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hLkYQY) Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan: