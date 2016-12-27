Dec 27 Gevo Inc

* Gevo Inc - on December 20, 2016, co entered into private exchange with certain holders of its 7.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2022

* Gevo Inc - agreement to exchange an aggregate of $1.425 million of principal amount of 2022 notes for an aggregate of 5 million shares of its common stock

* Gevo Inc- upon completion, exchanges will reduce outstanding principal amount of 2022 notes to approximately $9.575 million