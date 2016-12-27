Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 27 Vornado Realty Trust
* Vornado announces final disposition of Skyline Properties recognizing $486 million gain
* Vornado Realty Trust - Vornado has no further obligations relating to Skyline Properties
* Vornado Realty Trust - in Q4 of 2016, Vornado will recognize a non-cash financial statement gain of approximately $486 million and no taxable income
* Vornado Realty Trust - due to final disposition, all assets, liabilities related to skyline properties will be removed from Vornado's balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
