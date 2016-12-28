BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Dec 28 Westoz Investment Company Ltd :
* Intends to provide for payment of 3.0 cents per share fully franked interim dividend in its accounts to be prepared as at 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc