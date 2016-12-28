US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Dec 28 Cadila Healthcare Ltd
* Cadila Healthcare -clarify that matter about FDA letter specifically relates to untitled letter issued by USFDA to unit Zydus Discovery DMCC and not a warning letter
* Cadila Healthcare Ltd says letter is related to a product promotion of a drug which is not marketed in USA and currently marketed only in India
* Cadila Healthcare -taken the necessary actions to respond to FDA letter. Source text - (bit.ly/2icICqm) Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade