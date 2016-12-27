BRIEF-Mannkind board appoints Michael Castagna as CEO effective May 25, 2017
* Mannkind Corp - board of directors appointed Michael Castagna as chief executive officer effective may 25, 2017.
Dec 27 Amoeba SA :
* Announces that BIOMEBA registration needed for marketing on US territory is deferred
* Registration dossier submitted to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has needed a complementary study resulting in company becoming required to re-file dossier
* Instruction time is estimated at 18 months, company considers that BIOMEBA may be registered in H2 of 2018
* Study has been positively completed and will match EPA request
* New application allows company to expand possible applications of BIOMEBA in USA, in non-food crop irrigation and aquaculture
* Company is exploring feasibility to charge services in USA within a research and development framework in cooling tower application from Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago