BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa
Dec 27 (Reuters) -
Presidio Holdings Ltd files amended IPO registration form, says it intends to apply to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "PSDO"
Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct