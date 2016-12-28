BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Dec 28 Nikkei
* MS&AD Insurance group's unit Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to sell its 2.09% stake in Sinatay Life Insurance this fiscal year, likely for around 3.5 billion yen - Nikkei
* Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance will continue its casualty insurance operations in China through unit and an alliance with China Pacific Insurance - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc