Dec 28 Nikkei

* MS&AD Insurance group's unit Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to sell its 2.09% stake in Sinatay Life Insurance this fiscal year, likely for around 3.5 billion yen - Nikkei

* Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance will continue its casualty insurance operations in China through unit and an alliance with China Pacific Insurance - Nikkei