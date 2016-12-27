BRIEF-Jana Partners says no longer party to any call options related to Whole Foods
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
Dec 28 Gage Roads Brewing Co Ltd
* Grb reaches agreement with equipment supplier
* Sees gage roads receive $741k in compensation
* Reached an agreement with a major equipment supplier, Krones Ag, in relation to a commissioning issue dating back to 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
* Arrow Electronics named Citrix distributor in the U.S. and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: