BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Allegiant Travel Co
* Allegiant Travel says on Dec 23, co , through its unit, borrowed $48.5 million under a loan agreement secured by five Airbus A320 aircraft
* Allegiant Travel says the notes bear interest at a floating rate based on libor and will be payable in quarterly installments through December 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2hqPi5r) Further company coverage:
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)