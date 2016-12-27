BRIEF-Jana Partners says no longer party to any call options related to Whole Foods
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
Dec 28 Nikkei:
* Toyobo Co Ltd to spend 10 billion yen to double production capacity for air bag fabrics over the four years starting in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2iBeYOM) Further company coverage:
* Arrow Electronics named Citrix distributor in the U.S. and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: