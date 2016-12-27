Dec 27 Delta Air Lines

* Specific terms of the agreement are not disclosed

* Reached agreement with Boeing company to cancel order as part of merger with northwest airlines

* Reached agreement with Boeing to cancel order placed for 18 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft that Delta assumed in 2008

* Will continue to take delivery of new 737-900er aircraft through 2019 as two orders totaling 120 of narrow-body jet are fulfilled Source : bit.ly/2huFNE4