Dec 28 PW Medtech Group Ltd
* Purchaser entered into equity transfer agreements,
comprising walkman biomaterial transfer agreement, shenzhen bone
transfer agreement and tianqiong investment transfer agreement,
with units of co
* Deal in connection with transfer of all equity interests
of walkman biomaterial held by pwm investment and health forward
* Purchaser is Zhangjiakou Guorong Enterprise Management LLP
* Deal for a total consideration of RMB450 million
* company expects to recognise a collective loss of
approximately RMB40 million arising from transactions
