Dec 28 China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd
* Fmc Cayman agreed to allot and issue to Shinny Rise,
Management Holdco a total of 8.4 million series a preferred
shares and 1.6 million ordinary shares
* Unit Shinny Rise (as assignor), and Fmc Cayman (as
assignee) entered into loan assignment deed
* Total consideration for allotment and issue of 4.4 million
series a preferred shares by Fmc Cayman to Shinny Rise amounts
to us$30 million
* Deed in relation to assignment to Fmc Cayman of loans owed
by fmc hk with aggregate principal amount of approximately
us$18.4 million
