US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Dec 28 Cupid Ltd :
* Says to consider proposal for raising funds through issue of securities
* Says to consider increase in authorised capital of the company. Source text: bit.ly/2ipy6fh Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade