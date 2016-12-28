Dec 28 Dios Fastigheter Ab says:

* Shareholders in Diös have the preferential right to subscribe for four new shares per five existing shares held on the record date.

* Subscription price is SEK 31 per new share, corresponding to total issue proceeds of up to approximately SEK 1,853 million before issue costs, assuming that the rights issue is fully subscribed.

* The record date to participate in the rights issue is 4 January 2017.

* The rights issue is fully guaranteed through subscription undertakings from existing shareholders of approximately 36 per cent and, for the amount not committed by shareholders, through underwriting commitments.