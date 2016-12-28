BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to take out 1 bln yen loan
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
Dec 28 San Miguel Corp
* Units executed agreements for acquisition and purchase by Petron from SMC PowerGen of 140 MW solid fuel-fired power plant
* Deal for a total consideration of 20.03 billion pesos
DUBAI, May 30 Most stock markets in the Gulf were slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday with the main focus on stocks favoured by local day-traders, while Qatar's bourse fell ahead of changes by index compiler FTSE.