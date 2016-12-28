Dec 28 Samsonite International Sa :

* Samsonite China entered into Samsonite China framework agreement with Bagzone

* Samsonite China framework agreement has been entered into with effect from December 28 2016 and will expire on December 31 2018

* Agreement relates to provision of sourcing support and quality inspection services by Samsonite China to Bagzone

* Aggregate amounts charged by Samsonite China to Bagzone is about US$714,000 (excluding applicable vat) for Jan 2011 -Sept 30, 2016