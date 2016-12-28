BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Dec 28 Alliance Trust Plc
* Reg-Alliance trust plc : holding(s) in company
* Elliott capital advisors threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached 19% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc