Dec 28 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd :

* Says announced a restructuring of businesses under Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M Ltd

* Says Rajan Wadhera appointed president, automotive sector, following Pravin Shah's retirement

* Says regroups businesses under 3 sectors, automotive, farm equipment and newly formed agriculture sectors

* Says subsequent to the restructuring announcement, the respective business heads have also been re-designated

* Says Mahindra trucks and buses and the construction equipment businesses will now be an integral part of the automotive sector

* Says company formed a new sector, the agriculture sector

* All changes will be effective April 1, 2017