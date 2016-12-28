US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Dec 28 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd :
* Says announced a restructuring of businesses under Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M Ltd
* Says Rajan Wadhera appointed president, automotive sector, following Pravin Shah's retirement
* Says regroups businesses under 3 sectors, automotive, farm equipment and newly formed agriculture sectors
* Says subsequent to the restructuring announcement, the respective business heads have also been re-designated
* Says Mahindra trucks and buses and the construction equipment businesses will now be an integral part of the automotive sector
* Says company formed a new sector, the agriculture sector
* All changes will be effective April 1, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2igadcN Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade