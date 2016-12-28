U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
Dec 28 Promotion And Development Ltd :
* Says declared for financial year ending 30 June 2017, an interim dividend of 0.75 rupees per share
* Says payment thereof will be effected on or about February 16, 2017
