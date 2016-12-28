Dec 28 SpiceJet Ltd

* SpiceJet says reiterate that SG 123 flight had never at any point in time entered wrong bay and was following ATC instructions at all times Source text: [It has been reported in some sections of the media that the SpiceJet flight SG 123 which was operating between the Delhi-Hyderabad route had 'entered the wrong bay' at the Delhi airport yesterday. We wish to reiterate that the concerned flight had never at any point in time entered the wrong bay and was following ATC instructions at all times. Such reports, citing unnamed ATC sources, are completely false and incorrect. The SpiceJet aircraft, in fact, did not enter into any bay at all and was on the taxiway when the crew saw another aircraft approaching and alerted the ATC]