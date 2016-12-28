Dec 28 Southwest Gas Corp
* Announces holding company structure
* Approval by its board of directors to implement previously
proposed holding company structure, effective January 1, 2017
* No material operational or financial impacts are expected.
* Southwest Gas Corp's shareholders will automatically
become shareholders of Southwest Gas Holdings, on a one-for-one
basis
* "Reorganization is designed to provide further separation
between Southwest's regulated and unregulated businesses"
* Holding company will be named Southwest Gas Holdings, and
will be traded on New York Stock Exchange under same ticker
symbol, SWX
* Southwest Gas Corporation, Centuri Construction
Group,their respective subsidiaries, will become subsidiaries of
Southwest Gas Holdings
