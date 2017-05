Dec 28 Galena Biopharma Inc :

* Galena Biopharma confirms regulatory pathway for GALE-401 (anagrelide controlled release)

* "remain on track to initiate trial in Q2 of 2017"

* Galena Biopharma Inc- company expects to finalize phase 3 clinical trial protocol and initiate trial in Q2, 2017 for GALE-401

* Galena Biopharma Inc - company has confirmed regulatory pathway to advance GALE-401 into a pivotal, Phase 3 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: