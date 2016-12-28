Dec 28 Cadila Healthcare Ltd :

* Says Zydus acquires six brands from MSD

* Says financial details of the deal remain undisclosed

* Six brands acquired are Deca-Durabolin, Durabolin, Sustanon, Multiload, Sicastat and Axeten

* Deal includes transfer of distribution, commercialization rights and assignment of trademarks of all 6 brands to Zydus Healthcare in India

* Organon (India) Pvt Ltd has also transferred distribution and commercialization rights for Deca-Durabolin and Durabolin to Zydus for Nepal Source text: bit.ly/2igT6rn Further company coverage: