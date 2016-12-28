US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Dec 28 Cadila Healthcare Ltd :
* Says Zydus acquires six brands from MSD
* Says financial details of the deal remain undisclosed
* Six brands acquired are Deca-Durabolin, Durabolin, Sustanon, Multiload, Sicastat and Axeten
* Deal includes transfer of distribution, commercialization rights and assignment of trademarks of all 6 brands to Zydus Healthcare in India
* Organon (India) Pvt Ltd has also transferred distribution and commercialization rights for Deca-Durabolin and Durabolin to Zydus for Nepal Source text: bit.ly/2igT6rn Further company coverage:
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade