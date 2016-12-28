BRIEF-India's Viceroy Hotels posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 68.3 million rupees versus profit179.7 million rupees year ago
Dec 28 National Stock Exchange:
* Public offer of up to 111.4 million shares
* HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings book running lead managers to IPO
* The equity shares offered through the red herring prospectus are proposed to be listed on the stock exchange
* The offer would constitute 22.5 percent of post-offer paid-up equity share capital
* External agency has observed potential preferential treatment to a few stock brokers at co-location facility
* Board to initiate review including of trading systems, processes and procedures, data retention
* Selling shareholder in NSE IPO include Tiger Global, Aranda Investments, Norwest Venture, Citigroup, SBI - NSE IPO prospectus Source text: mgstn.ly/2ih1mra
May 30 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday, after the three-day holiday weekend, as investors awaited economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.