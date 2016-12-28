Dec 28 National Stock Exchange:

* Public offer of up to 111.4 million shares

* HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings book running lead managers to IPO

* The equity shares offered through the red herring prospectus are proposed to be listed on the stock exchange

* The offer would constitute 22.5 percent of post-offer paid-up equity share capital

* External agency has observed potential preferential treatment to a few stock brokers at co-location facility

* Board to initiate review including of trading systems, processes and procedures, data retention

* Selling shareholder in NSE IPO include Tiger Global, Aranda Investments, Norwest Venture, Citigroup, SBI - NSE IPO prospectus Source text: mgstn.ly/2ih1mra