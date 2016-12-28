BRIEF-Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
Dec 28 Media General Inc :
* Media General-lin plans to disseminate to holders of notes new change of control offer to purchase on similar terms as change of control offer
* Media General announces withdrawal of change of control offer
* Media General - unit has withdrawn change of control offer to purchase for cash any and all of outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2022 issued by lin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the Federal Reserve may want to delay if inflation remains soft, an influential Fed governor said on Tuesday, adding she also backs shrinking the bond portfolio "before too long."