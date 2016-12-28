Dec 28 Manulife Financial Corp :

* Manulife Asset Management - total global assets managed by firm were $450 billion as of September 30, 2016, up 10 per cent from September 30 last year.

* Manulife Asset Management - institutional assets under management were $74 billion as at September. 30, 2016, a 13% increase from prior year