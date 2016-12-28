BRIEF-Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
Dec 28 Manulife Financial Corp :
* Manulife Asset Management - total global assets managed by firm were $450 billion as of September 30, 2016, up 10 per cent from September 30 last year.
* Manulife Asset Management - institutional assets under management were $74 billion as at September. 30, 2016, a 13% increase from prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
NEW YORK, May 30 A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the Federal Reserve may want to delay if inflation remains soft, an influential Fed governor said on Tuesday, adding she also backs shrinking the bond portfolio "before too long."