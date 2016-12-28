US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Dec 28 Pratibha Industries Ltd :
* Says to consider issue and allotment of shares on preferential basis to the lenders of the company under SDR scheme Source text: bit.ly/2igYH0Y Further company coverage:
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade