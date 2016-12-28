Dec 28 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd :

* got letter of award from NHAI for project of six laning of Kishangarh to Gulabpura section of NH 79a and NH 79 in Rajasthan

* says will get tolling rights on project from appointed date

* says co has offered premium of 1.86 billion rupees to NHAI in terms of concession agreement

* estimated project cost is about 15.30 billion rupees

* says concession period of project is 20 years including construction period of 910 days