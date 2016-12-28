BRIEF-Godfrey Phillips India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago
Dec 28 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd :
* got letter of award from NHAI for project of six laning of Kishangarh to Gulabpura section of NH 79a and NH 79 in Rajasthan
* says will get tolling rights on project from appointed date
* says co has offered premium of 1.86 billion rupees to NHAI in terms of concession agreement
* estimated project cost is about 15.30 billion rupees
* says concession period of project is 20 years including construction period of 910 days Source text: (bit.ly/2iDOTP6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says discussing with structural engineering services companies in North America for possible JVs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sgQCuy) Further company coverage: