Dec 28 L & A International Holdings Ltd
* Received a writ of summons filed by Kim Sungho as
plaintiff against Gram Capital, Wong Chiu Po, Mai Chi Ming, Chan
Ming Sun Jonathan and Co
* Pursuant to claims generally indorsed on writ, plaintiff
sought, inter alia, for a declaration against defendants
* Declaration that defendants have conspired to assist
owners of company to commit offences
* Plaintiff sought an order against Gram Capital that Gram
Capital to immediately resign as independent financial adviser
to co
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: