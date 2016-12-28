Dec 28 Oriental Group Ltd
* Refers to company's announcements in relation to
application by creditor to place company under judicial
management
* Refers to co's announcements in relation to service of
summons against co by Aseanzon and Dingji Investments
* Court will give its decision on interim judicial manager
to be appointed on 6 january 2017
* Court has ordered that company be placed under interim
judicial management
* Court has granted an injunction that co does remove tan
song kwang, koh choon kong and lim kok hui as directors
