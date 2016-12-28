Dec 28 Immersion Corp :

* Viex Opportunities Fund LP series one-letter also included stockholder proposal requesting board take necessary steps to declassify board so that all directors elected on annual basis

* Viex Opportunities Fund LP series one-representatives have engaged, intend to continue to engage, in discussions with immersion board relating to composition of board

* Viex Opportunities Fund LP series one-on dec 27, delivered letter to immersion nominating Michael Bartholomeusz, Anurag Gupta and Daniel Mccurdy for election to board

* Viex Opportunities Fund LP series one - requested immersion corp board to take steps to declassify board so all directors are elected on annual basis

* Viex Opportunities Fund LP series one says it has serious concerns with immersion corp's "sub optimal performance, weak corporate governance" Source text: (bit.ly/2iEinZ9) Further company coverage: