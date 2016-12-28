BRIEF-Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
Dec 28 Immersion Corp :
* Viex Opportunities Fund LP series one-letter also included stockholder proposal requesting board take necessary steps to declassify board so that all directors elected on annual basis
* Viex Opportunities Fund LP series one-representatives have engaged, intend to continue to engage, in discussions with immersion board relating to composition of board
* Viex Opportunities Fund LP series one-on dec 27, delivered letter to immersion nominating Michael Bartholomeusz, Anurag Gupta and Daniel Mccurdy for election to board
* Viex Opportunities Fund LP series one - requested immersion corp board to take steps to declassify board so all directors are elected on annual basis
* Viex Opportunities Fund LP series one says it has serious concerns with immersion corp's "sub optimal performance, weak corporate governance" Source text: (bit.ly/2iEinZ9) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the Federal Reserve may want to delay if inflation remains soft, an influential Fed governor said on Tuesday, adding she also backs shrinking the bond portfolio "before too long."