PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 28 Want Want China Holdings Ltd
* Liao Ching-Tsun, vice chairman of board, an executive director will be re-designated as a non-executive director
* Liao Ching-Tsun will remain as a vice chairman; will cease to hold any position in subsidiaries of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Profit in March quarter last year was 284.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 4.40 billion rupees